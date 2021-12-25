Head-To-Head Contrast: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.90 -$2.68 billion $1.67 25.18 Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.59 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -2.82

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $42.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $75.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05% Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36%

Summary

Devon Energy beats Laredo Petroleum on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

