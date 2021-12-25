Head to Head Review: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Meta Platforms and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 10.85 $29.15 billion $14.01 23.93 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 11.89 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meta Platforms and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 0 6 32 2 2.90 Sportradar Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Meta Platforms currently has a consensus price target of $399.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.22%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Sportradar Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

