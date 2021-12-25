Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.56. 12,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

