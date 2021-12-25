Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $101.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $67.94. 253,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,850. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $930.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $496,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.