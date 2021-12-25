Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. 62,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $620.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

