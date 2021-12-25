Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $8.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 121,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

