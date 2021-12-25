HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $265,903.26 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $265,903.26 and $780,582.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

