Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $179,110.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.74 or 0.07958518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.73 or 0.99950375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,483,281 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

