HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €128.50 ($144.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.84. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a 1 year high of €128.60 ($144.49).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

