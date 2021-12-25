Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
HOTC stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.41) on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £665.49 million and a PE ratio of 107.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 498.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.