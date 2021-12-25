Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

HOTC stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.41) on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £665.49 million and a PE ratio of 107.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 498.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,166.86).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.