HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $16.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

