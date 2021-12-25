Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 5.8%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 41,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,631,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 1,175,792 shares worth $9,177,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hyliion by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.