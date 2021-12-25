Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $39.56

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $40.91. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $699.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 66,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

