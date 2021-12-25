IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. IAA has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.