Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBDRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

