ICHI Price Tops $5.37 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ICHI has a total market cap of $21.72 million and $182,860.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00010542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,918 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

