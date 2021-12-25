iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) versus Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Financial Analysis

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88

Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems $292.69 million 18.05 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -45.16

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Varonis Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

