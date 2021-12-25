Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.