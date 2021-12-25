ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. 3,989,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.