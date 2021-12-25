Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $46,552.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.56 or 0.07930806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.08 or 0.99778243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00072472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars.

