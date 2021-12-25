Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 220 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.91. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

