Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 8,318 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

