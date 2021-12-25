Independent Advisor Alliance Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Centene were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Centene by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 714,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 348,834 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

