Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 319,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

