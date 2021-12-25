Information Analysis (IAIC) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS: IAIC) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Information Analysis to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Information Analysis alerts:

This table compares Information Analysis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million $410,000.00 N/A Information Analysis Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.21

Information Analysis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Information Analysis Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis’ peers have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis Competitors 2504 12732 23600 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%.

Summary

Information Analysis beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.