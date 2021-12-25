ING Groep NV Acquires 3,406 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 59,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 131,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

