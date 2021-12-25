ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

