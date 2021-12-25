ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $135,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.99 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

