ING Groep NV Buys 455 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $167.06 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

