ING Groep NV Buys 460 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,248,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.6% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

