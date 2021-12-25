ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

