ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $205.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

