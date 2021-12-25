ING Groep NV Has $3.06 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

