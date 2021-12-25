ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $258.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.90. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.