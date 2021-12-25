ING Groep NV Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

