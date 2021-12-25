ING Groep NV Sells 2,145 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

