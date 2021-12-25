ING Groep NV Sells 81 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI opened at $213.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

