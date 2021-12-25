ING Groep NV Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

