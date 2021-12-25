InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in InMode by 5.5% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InMode by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INMD opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

