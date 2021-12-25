Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on INGXF. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

