Innovative Portfolios Buys 1,986 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. HP comprises 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in HP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,779 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after buying an additional 269,114 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 14.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

