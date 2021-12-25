Innovative Portfolios Has $286,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

