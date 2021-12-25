Innovative Portfolios Purchases 187 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

