Innovative Portfolios Purchases 751 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 1st Source makes up about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in 1st Source were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in 1st Source by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SRCE stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

