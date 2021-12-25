InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading 2.1% Higher

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.92. 87,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 220,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upgraded InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$165.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.