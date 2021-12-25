Insider Buying: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) COO Acquires $103,389.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

