Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,677 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of WRBY opened at $47.49 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

