Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO Sells 1,915 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

