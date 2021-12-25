Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 6,625 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $10,068.52.

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

