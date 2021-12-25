Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $2,430,419.32 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.94 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.